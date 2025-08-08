Left Menu

Election Fraud Allegations Ignite Political Tensions in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar initiated an investigation into election fraud allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Following a formal complaint, the state's Chief Electoral Officer commenced a probe. Despite BJP counter-allegations, Shivakumar emphasized the Election Commission's duty to address electoral discrepancies.

The political landscape in Karnataka has been stirred by fresh allegations of election fraud, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirming an investigation is underway. The accusations, raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have prompted the state's Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar to delve into claims of irregularities.

Addressing the press, Shivakumar expressed satisfaction over the swift response from the electoral office. As Congress state president, he plans to revisit the CEO's office to acquire detailed evidence and documentation related to the case. The crux of the allegations centers around Mahadevapura, a constituency highlighted during the Lok Sabha election.

Amidst the controversy, the BJP's counter-allegations have not fazed Shivakumar, who calls for an impartial investigation. His plea to the Election Commission emphasizes the critical need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process, underscoring the importance of addressing claims of voter fraud efficiently and effectively.

