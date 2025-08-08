TMC Stands Firm Against SIR: A Battle Over Electoral Rolls in Bengal

In a bold statement, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced his party's firm opposition to the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Speaking at NSC Bose International Airport, Banerjee warned that the party would organize a mass protest if any voter's name is unfairly removed from the list.

Banerjee criticized what he described as a rushed attempt by the BJP to compress a typically lengthy process into just months, as in Bihar where a significant number of names were removed. He expressed concerns that poor citizens would be disproportionately affected and vowed to 'gherao' the Election Commission if injustices occur.

This issue of SIR also sparked outrage within the INDIA political bloc. The group's leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticized the Election Commission's functioning and actions perceived as biased. Banerjee emphasized that the TMC is committed to advocating for electoral fairness and transparency, and will collaborate with any political entity sharing this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)