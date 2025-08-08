India's Defence Dealings: Unfazed Amid US Tariff Tensions
Despite reports suggesting India halted defence talks with the US due to tariff tensions, the Indian defence ministry clarified that procurement processes are proceeding as usual. These claims emerged after a US tariff hike on India’s imports and additional levies on Russian oil purchases.
- Country:
- India
The Indian defence ministry has dismissed reports suggesting a halt in defence negotiations with the US as 'false and fabricated.' Their statement assures that procurement procedures remain unaffected by recent tariff tensions with Washington.
This clarification follows a report alleging India paused its defence acquisition talks with the US amid rising tensions following President Trump's tariffs. The US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 7.
Compounding the issue, the US announced an additional 25% levy on Russian oil purchases by India, set to begin on August 27. Despite these pressures, Indian officials affirm ongoing procurement discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- defence
- US
- tensions
- tariffs
- Trump
- procurement
- purchases
- Russian oil
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Challenges Boosters and Reshapes College Sports
Trump vs. Musk: A Political and Economic Showdown
Trump Tees Up: Golf Meets Governance on Scotland's Northeastern Coast
Trump's Scottish Sojourn: Golf Meets Diplomacy Amid Controversy
Starmer to Urge Trump for Swift Steel Tariff Deal