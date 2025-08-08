India's Defence Dealings: Unfazed Amid US Tariff Tensions

The Indian defence ministry has dismissed reports suggesting a halt in defence negotiations with the US as 'false and fabricated.' Their statement assures that procurement procedures remain unaffected by recent tariff tensions with Washington.

This clarification follows a report alleging India paused its defence acquisition talks with the US amid rising tensions following President Trump's tariffs. The US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 7.

Compounding the issue, the US announced an additional 25% levy on Russian oil purchases by India, set to begin on August 27. Despite these pressures, Indian officials affirm ongoing procurement discussions.

