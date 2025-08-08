Left Menu

India's Defence Dealings: Unfazed Amid US Tariff Tensions

Despite reports suggesting India halted defence talks with the US due to tariff tensions, the Indian defence ministry clarified that procurement processes are proceeding as usual. These claims emerged after a US tariff hike on India’s imports and additional levies on Russian oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:11 IST
India's Defence Dealings: Unfazed Amid US Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian defence ministry has dismissed reports suggesting a halt in defence negotiations with the US as 'false and fabricated.' Their statement assures that procurement procedures remain unaffected by recent tariff tensions with Washington.

This clarification follows a report alleging India paused its defence acquisition talks with the US amid rising tensions following President Trump's tariffs. The US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 7.

Compounding the issue, the US announced an additional 25% levy on Russian oil purchases by India, set to begin on August 27. Despite these pressures, Indian officials affirm ongoing procurement discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025