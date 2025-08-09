Left Menu

Revitalizing Himachal Congress: Pratibha Singh's Call for Unity and Action

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh emphasizes the necessity for quick formation of the party's organizational units to alleviate frustration among cadres. Following their disbanding in November 2024, Singh, retaining her position, urges the inclusion of experienced leaders and youth and the strengthening of the party.

Updated: 09-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh is urging the swift reformation of the party's organizational structures to counter growing discontent among its members. Singh, the sole leader retained after the November 2024 dissolution, emphasizes the inclusion of experienced figures and the youth in upcoming roles.

In an appeal to the Chief Minister, Singh highlighted the importance of rewarding dedicated party workers with positions in boards and corporations to fortify the organization's foundation. Her efforts align with the vision of the late chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, to bring unity and strength to the party.

Singh, following a strategic meeting with top party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, stressed the urgency of appointing a new state Congress head and establishing robust party units at all levels. She calls for cohesion, drawing on her experience as the spouse of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

