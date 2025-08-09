Addressing Challenges: Singh and Debbarma Unite Against Illegal Immigration
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarma have pledged to tackle issues of illegal immigration and encroachment affecting Manipur and Tripura. During a meeting in Manipur, both leaders affirmed their intent to collaborate in resolving these shared challenges. The meeting also included several senior BJP MLAs.
- Country:
- India
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the shared challenges of illegal immigration and encroachment facing Manipur and Tripura, during a meeting with TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.
The meeting took place at Singh's residence in Heingang, where he expressed his honor in hosting Debbarma and acknowledged the historical ties between Manipur and Tripura. Singh stated that both states are committed to finding collaborative solutions to these pressing issues.
Joined by other senior BJP MLAs and the NPP MLA, Singh reiterated his belief in a joint effort to address the concerns, expressing inspiration from the dedication shown by Debbarma to the Northeast region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Illegal Immigration
Debbarma Calls for Action on Illegal Immigration
Borderline Controversy: Assam's Battle Against Land Encroachment
Encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras and forest land to be cleared in systematic and phased manner: Assam CM
Assam Takes Strong Stand Against Illegal Encroachments in Tribal Areas