Addressing Challenges: Singh and Debbarma Unite Against Illegal Immigration

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the shared challenges of illegal immigration and encroachment facing Manipur and Tripura, during a meeting with TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.

The meeting took place at Singh's residence in Heingang, where he expressed his honor in hosting Debbarma and acknowledged the historical ties between Manipur and Tripura. Singh stated that both states are committed to finding collaborative solutions to these pressing issues.

Joined by other senior BJP MLAs and the NPP MLA, Singh reiterated his belief in a joint effort to address the concerns, expressing inspiration from the dedication shown by Debbarma to the Northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)