Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

President Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's constitutional adherence regarding territorial integrity, refusing to yield land to occupiers. His comments follow news of Presidents Trump and Putin meeting in Alaska. Zelenskiy asserts that peace solutions excluding Kyiv oppose peace, and Ukraine remains committed to achieving lasting resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reinforced Ukraine's commitment to its constitutional obligations regarding territorial integrity, stating unequivocally that Ukrainians will not cede land to occupiers.

This statement comes in light of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, scheduled for August 15.

Zelenskiy reiterated that solutions fostering peace must include Kyiv, cautioning that any approaches bypassing Ukraine could undermine peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

