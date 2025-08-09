Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reinforced Ukraine's commitment to its constitutional obligations regarding territorial integrity, stating unequivocally that Ukrainians will not cede land to occupiers.

This statement comes in light of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, scheduled for August 15.

Zelenskiy reiterated that solutions fostering peace must include Kyiv, cautioning that any approaches bypassing Ukraine could undermine peace efforts.

