Sharad Pawar Reveals Pre-Poll Meeting Promises a Surprise Win

In a startling revelation, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar recounted a meeting in New Delhi where two individuals guaranteed the Opposition's victory in 160 out of 288 Maharashtra constituencies ahead of the 2024 assembly polls. This claim was made public during a media briefing in Nagpur.

Pawar disclosed that he introduced these individuals to the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, who chose to ignore their proposal. Gandhi believed that the Opposition should focus on directly engaging with the electorate instead of relying on such dubious assurances.

These explosive revelations emerge amidst Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote tampering by the BJP and the Election Commission. This controversy has further fueled debates around electoral integrity and democratic fairness as the BJP and its allies secured a majority in the recent elections despite these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)