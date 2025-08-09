Justice March to Nabanna: Protestors Confront Blockades

In an impassioned quest for justice, protestors converged on the West Bengal secretariat on Saturday, marking the somber anniversary of a heinous crime. They demanded justice for a doctor brutally raped and murdered one year ago at RG Kar hospital.

The demonstrators, part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan,' remained undeterred by police barricades, scaling 10-ft-high walls and using tools to breach defenses, as they chanted slogans demanding accountability from the state government. The protestors carried the national Tricolour alongside banners calling for the Chief Minister's resignation.

Massive police deployments and RAF personnel lined strategic points to impede their progress. Protest leaders, including opposition MLA Suvendu Adhikari, joined the march without party insignia, as the victim's parents urged citizens to unite in their call for justice.

