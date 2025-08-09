Sharad Pawar Demands Probe into Election 'Vote Theft' Allegations

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged the Election Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of 'vote theft' raised by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Pawar emphasized the need to clarify doubts surrounding electoral integrity and the Election Commission's reputation.

Gandhi's claims involve purported collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission during polls, describing it as a 'huge criminal fraud.' Pawar questioned the Election Commission's demand for an affidavit from Gandhi but praised Gandhi's presentation on the issue as well-researched.

Pawar also dismissed criticism from BJP leaders and Maharashtra's chief minister, focusing on the importance of the Election Commission addressing the allegations head-on. The veteran politician reiterated the need for an independent investigation to uphold the commission's prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)