Political Sparring Over Election Claims: Fadnavis Questions Pawar's Timing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has raised questions over the timing of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar's recent claims about an alleged offer to manipulate last year's state elections. Fadnavis insinuated this revelation aligns suspiciously with Rahul Gandhi's previous statements on election fraud.

According to Pawar, two individuals approached him before the 2024 assembly elections, proposing to ensure the Opposition alliance could capture 160 of the 288 seats. Pawar further explained that he brought this to the attention of Rahul Gandhi, who advised against getting involved in such proposals.

Fadnavis also criticized Gandhi for failing to provide a sworn declaration to the Election Commission regarding his allegations of significant electoral fraud, calling it a repeated tactic from Gandhi to avoid accountability. Fadnavis warned of potential legal repercussions should these claims prove unsubstantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)