Leaders Convene in the UK to Discuss Trump's Peace Proposal for Ukraine

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are set to meet with Ukrainian and European allies in the UK to discuss President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, according to Downing Street. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had preparatory talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders conversed over Trump's proposals as Starmer and Zelenskyy prepared for additional discussions with Russian leaders in Alaska. The gathering today aims to bring together national security advisers from Europe, Ukraine, and the United States under the aegis of the UK Foreign Secretary and US Vice President.

Starmer and Zelenskyy agreed that this assembly represents a crucial platform to advance talks on achieving a just and enduring peace in Ukraine.