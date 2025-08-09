Left Menu

BJP's 'Nabanna Abhijan' Halted Amid Controversy

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari halted the 'Nabanna Abhijan' after a sit-in protest was met with police resistance. The demonstration condemned the handling of a medic's rape-murder case. Adhikari cited police brutality and strategized future agitation in coordination with BJP leadership and related groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced the halt of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' following significant police intervention during a protest demanding justice for a murdered medic from RG Kar Hospital. The protest, held in the city center, was marked by clashes with law enforcement who allegedly lathicharged demonstrators.

Adhikari attributed the decision to cease the protest to the hospitalization of the victim's mother, who suffered injuries during the commotion. He criticized the police's forceful response, underscoring it as a neglect of democratic principles and women's safety. He also promised a more intense phase of agitation, consulting with BJP state unit chief Samik Bhattacharya.

Tensions ran high as Adhikari shared plans to challenge police actions through appropriate legal frameworks. Meanwhile, TMC leaders responded, accusing the BJP of inciting unrest amid cultural festivities, claiming that the protesters engaged in provocations. 

(With inputs from agencies.)

