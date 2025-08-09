Clash Claims: Unraveling the Veracity of Operation Sindoor

In a striking statement on Saturday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif vehemently denied Indian Armed Forces' claims of shooting down any Pakistani military aircraft during the recent Operation Sindoor. Asif asserted that no Pakistani aircraft was hit, contradicting earlier statements by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Singh had claimed significant victories, stating the Indian Air Force (IAF) downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft in the operation. Asif dismissed these claims as implausible, noting that Pakistan had already provided comprehensive technical briefings to the international media, disproving India's version of events.

Operation Sindoor launched on May 7, was a strategic move by India targeting terror setups after a deadly attack in Pahalgam. After four days of intense strikes, both nations agreed on a ceasefire, highlighting the perpetual tension between India and Pakistan over territorial and sovereign disputes.

