Tensions Rise as INTTUC Office Vandalized Amidst Protest
The INTTUC office in Kolkata was allegedly vandalized during a march marking one year since a tragic event. The TMC accused the BJP's youth wing of involvement, sparking tensions. TMC officials plan a protest at the site, and both parties await police findings on the incident.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata was gripped by tension on Saturday when the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) office on Park Street was allegedly vandalized. This incident occurred during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna,' commemorating the one-year anniversary of a woman doctor's tragic death at RG Kar Hospital.
The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), along with INTTUC, announced plans for a protest outside the vandalized office on August 10. Videos released by the party depicted posters of TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, torn down and fan blades twisted.
TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya accused the BJP's youth wing of the attack, alleging an unprovoked rampage. Despite denying involvement, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh faces scrutiny. TMC also plans a Raksha Bandhan observation precisely when the attack occurred, as calls for justice grow louder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: BJP appoints Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in assembly
50 booked for protests against Himachal revenue minister in Seraj
Cong won't be scared of BJP's intimidation, says Pilot as he meets Baghel's jailed son
BJP alleges religious agenda behind renaming of Atal Mohalla clinics in Jharkhand
Gujarat Cong camp: Rahul blames 'biased umpire' EC for poll defeats; slams BJP-RSS 'control'