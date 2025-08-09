Tensions Rise as INTTUC Office Vandalized Amidst Protest

Kolkata was gripped by tension on Saturday when the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) office on Park Street was allegedly vandalized. This incident occurred during a protest march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna,' commemorating the one-year anniversary of a woman doctor's tragic death at RG Kar Hospital.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), along with INTTUC, announced plans for a protest outside the vandalized office on August 10. Videos released by the party depicted posters of TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, torn down and fan blades twisted.

TMC spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya accused the BJP's youth wing of the attack, alleging an unprovoked rampage. Despite denying involvement, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh faces scrutiny. TMC also plans a Raksha Bandhan observation precisely when the attack occurred, as calls for justice grow louder.

