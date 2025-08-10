Trump's Arctic Diplomacy: A Trilateral Summit Plan

President Donald Trump is contemplating a groundbreaking trilateral summit in Alaska with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, a move signaling potential diplomatic shifts. According to a White House official on Saturday, Trump is prepared to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for discussions.

Nevertheless, the focus remains on a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin, which is currently in the planning stages. This meeting comes at the request of Putin, indicating Russia's proactive approach.

Such diplomatic dialogues could carve the path for reduced tensions and enhanced cooperation among the nations, especially concerning ongoing global geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)