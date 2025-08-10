Empty Seats in Jammu & Kashmir Shroud Vice Presidential Election

The impending vice presidential election on September 9 has been overshadowed by the unresolved issue of four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. Despite assembly elections in the union territory nearly ten months ago, the Election Commission is yet to conduct biennial polls to fill these vacancies.

The absence of representation in the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir stems back to February 2021, following the completion of terms by former members. This raises questions about regional representation, particularly when the election demands a robust majority of 391 votes from the combined strength of 781 in both Houses.

The political dynamics reveal that the BJP-led NDA holds considerable sway, with support from 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha. The empty seats further complicate the electoral landscape, highlighting ongoing governance challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)