Thackeray Supports Gandhi, Challenges EC on Election Allegations

In a bold move against India's Election Commission, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray voiced support for Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations, claiming the EC has failed to uphold free and fair elections in the country.

Thackeray accused the commission of bullying opposition political figures and called for the EC to directly address Gandhi's criticisms instead of offering dismissive rebuttals. He urged an open debate, highlighting concerns about the EC's perceived superiority over judicial authority, notably the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Gandhi alleged systematic vote theft in Karnataka, citing significant discrepancies in the Mahadevapura Assembly's voter list. The EC has refuted these claims, demanding Gandhi either provide substantiating evidence or issue a public apology for his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)