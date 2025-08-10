Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies 'Vote Chori' Campaign with Web Portal Launch

Rahul Gandhi has launched a web portal to track and demand accountability for alleged 'vote chori' by the BJP with the Election Commission's complicity. Accusing the poll panel of suppressing issues, Gandhi calls for public support to ensure digital voter rolls and free, fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi Intensifies 'Vote Chori' Campaign with Web Portal Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi escalated his accusations of electoral fraud with the launch of a dedicated web portal. The platform allows individuals to register their demands for accountability from the Election Commission regarding what Gandhi labels as 'vote chori' or vote theft.

In a media post, Gandhi declared 'vote theft' as a direct assault on democracy's fundamental tenet, 'one person, one vote.' He emphasized the necessity of clean and transparent voter rolls for the integrity of the election process and urged public support through the portal.

The Congress claims that the BJP colluded with the Election Commission to manipulate election outcomes, pointing to examples such as the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Bangalore Central. Gandhi issued data showing over 1 lakh allegedly stolen votes, challenging the Election Commission to acknowledge and rectify these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025