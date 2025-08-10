Rahul Gandhi Intensifies 'Vote Chori' Campaign with Web Portal Launch

Rahul Gandhi escalated his accusations of electoral fraud with the launch of a dedicated web portal. The platform allows individuals to register their demands for accountability from the Election Commission regarding what Gandhi labels as 'vote chori' or vote theft.

In a media post, Gandhi declared 'vote theft' as a direct assault on democracy's fundamental tenet, 'one person, one vote.' He emphasized the necessity of clean and transparent voter rolls for the integrity of the election process and urged public support through the portal.

The Congress claims that the BJP colluded with the Election Commission to manipulate election outcomes, pointing to examples such as the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Bangalore Central. Gandhi issued data showing over 1 lakh allegedly stolen votes, challenging the Election Commission to acknowledge and rectify these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)