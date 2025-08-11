Left Menu

Critical Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Role in Russia-U.S. Summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlights the importance of involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the upcoming Russia-U.S. summit. With Europe's backing, Kyiv expresses concern over potential decisions being made without its input. Merz emphasizes rejecting any peace deals that reward Russia's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to participate in the forthcoming Russia-U.S. summit. In a recent ARD interview, Merz revealed his plans to discuss the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this Sunday.

Merz stated, "We are preparing intensively at the European level together with the U.S. government for this meeting." He expressed optimism that Ukraine and President Zelenskiy would be part of the summit's discussions.

President Zelenskiy received diplomatic support from Europe and NATO before a crucial Russia-U.S. summit where Ukraine fears potential concessions between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Merz underscored the inadmissibility of resolving territorial disputes without European and Ukrainian involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

