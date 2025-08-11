Critical Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Role in Russia-U.S. Summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to participate in the forthcoming Russia-U.S. summit. In a recent ARD interview, Merz revealed his plans to discuss the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump this Sunday.

Merz stated, "We are preparing intensively at the European level together with the U.S. government for this meeting." He expressed optimism that Ukraine and President Zelenskiy would be part of the summit's discussions.

President Zelenskiy received diplomatic support from Europe and NATO before a crucial Russia-U.S. summit where Ukraine fears potential concessions between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Merz underscored the inadmissibility of resolving territorial disputes without European and Ukrainian involvement.

