As a pivotal summit approaches with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the fore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has secured backing from Europe and the NATO alliance. The strategic meet, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, raises concerns in Kyiv about possible pressure to cede territory.

The European Union has stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty should be preserved, a sentiment echoed by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He highlighted the importance of allowing Ukraine control over its geopolitical future, while the NATO chief emphasized the need for concrete security guarantees.

With a complex history of territorial control at play, European leaders caution against any agreements excluding Ukraine. Experts, such as Volodymyr Fesenko, underline the significance of a unified position with European allies to navigate the potential quagmire, urging all stakeholders to prioritize Ukraine's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)