Lok Sabha Passes Crucial Sports Bills Amid Opposition Protests
The Lok Sabha passed two significant sports bills—The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill—amid opposition protests regarding electoral roll revisions in Bihar. Notably, most opposition members were initially absent due to detentions, but the bills were passed by voice vote despite the ensuing chaos.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha successfully passed two important sports bills, The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, amidst significant opposition protests. These protests were primarily concerning the recent revisions of electoral rolls in the state of Bihar.
During the session's early proceedings, many opposition members were missing from the House. This was due to their detainment following a protest march aimed at the Election Commission against alleged voter data manipulation linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Once returned to the House, opposition members resumed their protests, raising slogans which filled the chamber. However, the two sports bills were passed by a voice vote, leading to an adjournment of the House until 4 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
