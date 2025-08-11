Left Menu

Putin, Pashinyan, and the Path to Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Pashinyan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump hosted Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the White House, where they agreed to work towards a long-term peace settlement. Putin also updated Pashinyan on upcoming diplomatic events.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the Kremlin, the dialogue centered around Pashinyan's recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a White House gathering, Trump met with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, where they expressed their commitment to pursuing a final peace agreement. This initiative aims to resolve over three decades of intermittent conflict in the region.

Additionally, Putin shared insights on his recent discussions with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The leaders are gearing up for a significant summit in Alaska, where Putin and Trump are set to meet, focusing on furthering diplomatic resolutions.

