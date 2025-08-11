Political Turmoil: K.N. Rajanna's Resignation Sparks Debate in Karnataka

In the heart of Karnataka's political landscape, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna has found himself at a crossroads. Sources from the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office confirmed to PTI that Rajanna has been asked to resign following contentious remarks about 'vote theft' in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment.

Rajanna, known as a Siddaramaiah loyalist, stirred turmoil when he accused his own Congress-led government of facilitating electoral irregularities. This assertion emerged shortly after Rahul Gandhi's fiery speeches in New Delhi and Bengaluru, where he criticised the BJP's rise to power via 'vote theft'.

The situation escalated during a Karnataka Assembly session, where BJP legislators insisted on transparency about the reasons behind Rajanna's possible ousting. Debates heated up, demanding whether Rajanna still served as a minister or simply as an MLA. Minister Patil, meanwhile, maintained that substantive discussions would follow the legislative session's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)