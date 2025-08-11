Left Menu

YSRCP Accuses Naidu of Poll Conspiracy in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader V Srinivas accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of plotting to undermine the fair election process in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta polls. Srinivas claimed that Naidu misuses state machinery to sway election outcomes. The allegations come amid heightened political tensions and accusations of electoral misconduct.

In a heated press conference, YSRCP leader V Srinivas accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of conspiring to disrupt the fairness of the upcoming local body elections. Srinivas alleged that Naidu is misusing police forces and party supporters to skew the results in favor of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The allegations were leveled concerning the elections scheduled in Pulivendula and Vontimitta, set to take place on August 12. These elections were necessitated by the passing of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy. Srinivas argued that Naidu's alleged tactics are a sign of desperation and fear of a fair defeat.

Srinivas further claimed that the ruling TDP is driving Andhra Pradesh into chaos, citing incidents of political violence and the alleged bias of the State Election Commissioner. He called for Chief Minister Naidu to foster a peaceful and fair electoral process. The ruling TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

