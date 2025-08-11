Left Menu

Political Upheaval: Karnataka Minister K N Rajanna Removed from Council

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna was dismissed from the Council of Ministers after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recommended his removal to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Rajanna's comments about alleged 'vote theft' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, blaming the Congress government, led to his ousting.

Karnataka's political scene has witnessed upheaval following the removal of Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna from the state's Council of Ministers. The move came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to sack Rajanna over controversial remarks made by the minister.

Despite being a Siddaramaiah loyalist, Rajanna found himself at odds with the Congress high command after he accused the Karnataka government of failing to prevent 'vote theft' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mahadevapura. This prompted the Chief Minister to seek his resignation, which Rajanna did not tender.

The situation escalated during the Karnataka Assembly session, where opposition BJP legislators questioned the government's rationale for Rajanna's dismissal. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka pressed for clarity, particularly regarding allegations of corruption linked to Rajanna. However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil dismissed such demands, citing ongoing legislative priorities.

