Zelenskiy Urges Continued Sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to maintain sanctions against Russia until Ukraine secures safety guarantees. Following talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskiy accused Russia of stalling to buy time rather than aiming to end the conflict.

Updated: 11-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:39 IST
In a call to action for international allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of maintaining sanctions on Russia. He argued that only through sustained pressure could Ukraine hope to achieve necessary security guarantees.

Following a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zelenskiy warned that Russia is attempting to protract the conflict, rather than working towards peace. His statement highlights ongoing international tensions.

Zelenskiy's appeal underscores the urgency felt in Ukraine amidst continuing aggression and reflects wider geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

