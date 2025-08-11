Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Campaign Gains Massive Support
Rahul Gandhi's campaign against 'vote chori' has become a massive mass movement, with over 15 lakh support certificates downloaded and 10 lakh missed calls received. The Congress launched a website for citizens to demand accountability for alleged vote theft, urging the EC to ensure digital voter rolls.
In a bold assertion against electoral malpractice, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the campaign against 'vote chori' has acquired momentum, transforming into a 'massive mass movement'.
Since the launch of a dedicated web portal, more than 15 lakh support certificates have been downloaded, and over 10 lakh missed calls registered, indicating widespread public support. The portal is a call to action for citizens to demand transparency from the Election Commission concerning alleged electoral fraud.
Using a case study from Karnataka, Gandhi has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to disenfranchise voters, thus compromising the integrity of India's democracy. This movement challenges individuals to support the demand for digital voter rolls and greater accountability.
