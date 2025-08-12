Trump, Putin, and the Elusive Ukraine Deal: Can Ceasefire Be Achieved?

President Donald Trump announced that he expects to quickly determine the feasibility of a Ukraine ceasefire during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The high-stakes encounter is scheduled to take place in Alaska, where Trump hopes to carve pathways towards peace amid ongoing tensions.

However, Trump's inclination to potentially negotiate raises concerns among Ukraine and European countries. They fear an agreement favoring Russia without proper Ukrainian involvement. Trump, who has oscillated in his criticism of both Zelenskyy and Putin, remains firm that swift resolutions must prioritize meaningful dialogues.

Trump hinted at possible land-for-peace exchanges and economic strategies to encourage cooperation, although the meeting's outcome is uncertain. With European leaders pressing for Ukraine's active participation, Zelenskyy's stance remains staunchly against any Russian territorial claims, highlighting the complexities of this geopolitical challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)