Lula and Xi Strengthen BRICS and Bilateral Business Ties

Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed BRICS' role and bilateral business in a call. They emphasized the G20 and BRICS' role in multilateralism, explored new business opportunities, and addressed tackling U.S. tariffs, with special focus on agriculture trade and global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:04 IST
Lula and Xi Strengthen BRICS and Bilateral Business Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on strengthening the role of the BRICS bloc and enhancing bilateral business relations.

The discussion, which took place on Monday, lasted an hour and touched upon the importance of BRICS and G20 in upholding multilateralism, according to statements from both Lula's office and Chinese state media.

The leaders explored opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture trade, while also addressing concerns over U.S. tariffs. Xi expressed China's readiness to collaborate with Brazil in overcoming global challenges, including the Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

