Lula and Xi Strengthen BRICS and Bilateral Business Ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on strengthening the role of the BRICS bloc and enhancing bilateral business relations.

The discussion, which took place on Monday, lasted an hour and touched upon the importance of BRICS and G20 in upholding multilateralism, according to statements from both Lula's office and Chinese state media.

The leaders explored opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in agriculture trade, while also addressing concerns over U.S. tariffs. Xi expressed China's readiness to collaborate with Brazil in overcoming global challenges, including the Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)