EU Leaders Urge Trump to Defend Security Interests at Putin Summit

European Union leaders have urged US President Donald Trump to advocate for their security interests at an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focused on the Ukrainian war. Despite Trump's controversial stance on territorial concessions, EU leaders emphasize that peace must uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:18 IST
European Union leaders have called on US President Donald Trump to prioritize their security interests at an imminent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. The crucial meeting, scheduled for Friday, has left Europeans eager to influence discussions over which they currently feel marginalized.

Although Trump seeks to determine Putin's commitment to ending the four-year conflict, his comments suggesting Ukraine should relinquish some Russian-occupied territories have disappointed US allies in Europe. With Russia on the brink of significant gains in the Donetsk region, fears persist that Putin could target European nations next.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly opposes ceding land for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, EU leaders stress peace should respect international laws and Ukraine's sovereignty. As tensions rise, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally to Putin, refrains from endorsing the EU's unified position.

