Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Voter List Irregularities
Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Election Commission for failing to uphold the 'one man, one vote' principle. He claims widespread voter list irregularities and accuses the body of colluding with the ruling party. Protests led by opposition members, including the Congress, demand a rollback of Bihar's Special Intensive Revision.
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of failing in its duty to enforce the 'one man, one vote' principle, pointing to alleged irregularities in the nation's voter lists. He asserted that his party will continue its efforts to protect the Constitution.
Addressing reporters at the Parliament House complex, Gandhi highlighted supposed fraudulent voter entries, citing the example of a 124-year-old listed voter. Opposition MPs staged a protest against the Commission's voter roll changes in Bihar, claiming they were politically motivated.
The protest, involving several opposition leaders, was marked by a march from Parliament to the Election Commission office, during which participants demanded urgent rectification and decried what they termed as 'vote chori'.
