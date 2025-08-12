Left Menu

No National Animal Status for Cows: Centre's Stand

The Centre has no plans to declare cows as the national animal, as stated by Minister S P Singh Baghel. Preservation of animals, under Article 246(3), is a state matter. The Rashtriya Gokul Mission supports cow-related initiatives. In 2024, cow milk contributed 53.12% to India's milk production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:24 IST
No National Animal Status for Cows: Centre's Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has confirmed it has no plans to designate cows as the national animal. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, announced this decision in Parliament, addressing a question raised by BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Minister Baghel clarified, referencing Article 246(3) of the Constitution, that the preservation of animals falls under the purview of state legislatures. Accordingly, any legislative actions concerning animal preservation are within the jurisdiction of state governments, not the central government.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission, operational since December 2014, focuses on the welfare and breeding of cows. Baghel reported that cow milk accounted for 53.12% of India's total milk production in 2024, highlighting the significant role of cow milk in the country's dairy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025