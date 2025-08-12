No National Animal Status for Cows: Centre's Stand

The Centre has confirmed it has no plans to designate cows as the national animal. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, announced this decision in Parliament, addressing a question raised by BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Minister Baghel clarified, referencing Article 246(3) of the Constitution, that the preservation of animals falls under the purview of state legislatures. Accordingly, any legislative actions concerning animal preservation are within the jurisdiction of state governments, not the central government.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission, operational since December 2014, focuses on the welfare and breeding of cows. Baghel reported that cow milk accounted for 53.12% of India's total milk production in 2024, highlighting the significant role of cow milk in the country's dairy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)