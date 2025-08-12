Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Kolkata: Ashok Dinda Summoned Over Protest Threats

Former cricketer and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda has been summoned by Kolkata Police for allegedly threatening officers during a protest marking the one-year anniversary of a hospital crime. Dinda's aggressive rhetoric against the police was captured on video, leading to multiple legal cases against protestors, including other BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:56 IST
Kolkata witnessed a tumultuous protest scene as former cricketer and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda was summoned by the police for allegedly threatening officers. The unrest, marking the crime anniversary at RG Kar Hospital, saw Dinda's aggressive stance against the police captured on video.

The demonstration, part of a larger march to the West Bengal secretariat, saw violence erupt in several locations across Kolkata and Howrah. Authorities have filed multiple cases against Dinda and other BJP leaders for obstructing police duties, assault, and property damage.

As chaos unfolded with protestors and police clashing, Kolkata Police emphasized the seriousness of these threats. The incidents have added to the already volatile political environment, with legal actions expected to follow swiftly after the August 17 summons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

