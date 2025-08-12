Chaos Erupts in Kolkata: Ashok Dinda Summoned Over Protest Threats

Kolkata witnessed a tumultuous protest scene as former cricketer and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda was summoned by the police for allegedly threatening officers. The unrest, marking the crime anniversary at RG Kar Hospital, saw Dinda's aggressive stance against the police captured on video.

The demonstration, part of a larger march to the West Bengal secretariat, saw violence erupt in several locations across Kolkata and Howrah. Authorities have filed multiple cases against Dinda and other BJP leaders for obstructing police duties, assault, and property damage.

As chaos unfolded with protestors and police clashing, Kolkata Police emphasized the seriousness of these threats. The incidents have added to the already volatile political environment, with legal actions expected to follow swiftly after the August 17 summons.

