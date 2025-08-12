Left Menu

Opposition Walkout Over Bihar Electoral Rolls Sparks Rajya Sabha Tension

The Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha after heated exchanges over a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The incident occurred when two sports governance bills were discussed. Both sides accused each other of disrupting the House, highlighting tensions within the political arena.

The Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid heated debates over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The move followed a discussion on two sports governance bills led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to address the SIR issue, but was met with resistance from government representatives, including JP Nadda, who accused the Opposition of disrupting proceedings with irrelevant topics.

The Opposition argued that marginalized communities were being disenfranchised due to SIR, while Nadda countered, criticizing the Opposition's actions as a deliberate strategy to obstruct parliamentary processes.

