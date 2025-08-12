Left Menu

K N Rajanna's Removal Sparks Outcry in Karnataka Assembly

The dismissal of K N Rajanna from the Karnataka Cabinet has ignited controversy in the Legislative Assembly, with the opposition BJP demanding clarity. Rajanna was removed after comments on Rahul Gandhi's 2024 election allegations. The matter remains unresolved as BJP requests an explanation from the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:33 IST
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed turmoil on Tuesday following the dismissal of K N Rajanna from the Cabinet. The decision, which came on the heels of Rajanna's critical remarks regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations on the 2024 elections, was met with vehement opposition from BJP legislature members.

Despite the uproar, the government tabled the notification of Rajanna's removal without engaging in any further dialogue. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil clarified that such dismissals are not open to debate, thereby refusing the opposition's demand for an explanation.

The opposition highlighted discrepancies, questioning if Rajanna's removal was influenced by his candid remarks, dubbing it an act of silencing divergent voices. As political tensions escalated, the Speaker intervened to maintain decorum, leaving the issue unresolved within legislative discussions.

