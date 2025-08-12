Mithun Chakraborty's Fiery Response to Bilawal Bhutto's Threat
Mithun Chakraborty, a BJP leader, sharply reacted to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's comments regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, warning of possible Brahmos missile strikes. Chakraborty clarified that his remarks were directed at the Pakistani establishment, not its citizens. Bilawal had earlier threatened retaliation against any Indian actions on the Indus River.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange over the Indus Waters Treaty, Mithun Chakraborty, the actor-turned-BJP leader, vigorously responded to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's provocative remarks. Chakraborty declared that India would retaliate with Brahmos missiles if provoked, though he stressed his respect for ordinary Pakistani citizens who seek peace.
The altercation began after Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, asserted at a ceremony that Pakistan would defy any Indian attack on the Indus River. Chakraborty's rebuttal included a metaphorical statement involving a dam meant to criticize the Pakistani government.
This verbal skirmish follows the recent tensions, including an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, that prompted India to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. As rhetoric intensifies, Chakraborty calls for composure yet warns of severe repercussions for any aggression.
