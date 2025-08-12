Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of electoral manipulation in Bihar. Yadav claimed that the BJP manipulated votes through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging that this was a desperate move in response to growing public dissent in Bihar.

In Jharkhand to honor former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who passed away recently, Yadav spoke about the BJP's attempts to undermine democracy. Visiting Soren's familial village, he highlighted Soren's lifelong contributions to tribal rights and development, urging current CM Hemant Soren to continue this legacy.

Yadav criticized the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit over 'vote theft' claims. He also recounted past incidents of voter deletions and stressed the urgent need for accountability in electoral processes. The allegations come as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly elections, placing voter rights at the forefront.