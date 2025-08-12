Political Strife Over Maratha Quota Intensifies in Maharashtra

The political battle over the Maratha quota has taken a new turn as BJP MLC Parinay Fuke criticized activist Manoj Jarange for his stance against Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fuke alleged that Jarange's protests are strategically timed around elections and suggested that the activist is influenced by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In response, Jarange accused Fadnavis of creating discord between Maratha and OBC communities. Jarange, who has been vocal about Maratha rights, announced a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, expressing dissatisfaction with the state government for not fulfilling promises to the Maratha community.

The activist has been advocating for the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste listed under the OBC category, to secure reservations in government jobs and education. Despite criticism from various political fronts, Jarange remains determined to continue his fight for Maratha rights and has planned a massive rally in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)