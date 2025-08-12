Left Menu

Political Strife Over Maratha Quota Intensifies in Maharashtra

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke criticized Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, accusing him of political timing and being influenced by NCP's Sharad Pawar. Jarange countered by alleging divisive tactics from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and announced a hunger strike, demanding Maratha community recognition and reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Jalna | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:02 IST
Political Strife Over Maratha Quota Intensifies in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle over the Maratha quota has taken a new turn as BJP MLC Parinay Fuke criticized activist Manoj Jarange for his stance against Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fuke alleged that Jarange's protests are strategically timed around elections and suggested that the activist is influenced by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In response, Jarange accused Fadnavis of creating discord between Maratha and OBC communities. Jarange, who has been vocal about Maratha rights, announced a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, expressing dissatisfaction with the state government for not fulfilling promises to the Maratha community.

The activist has been advocating for the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste listed under the OBC category, to secure reservations in government jobs and education. Despite criticism from various political fronts, Jarange remains determined to continue his fight for Maratha rights and has planned a massive rally in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025