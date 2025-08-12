Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stern warning about the consequences of an insincere peace agreement in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking on Tuesday, Zelenskiy emphasized that such an agreement would likely be short-lived and could provoke further aggression, resulting in the loss of more Ukrainian territory.

His statement came after a conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during which Zelenskiy underscored the risks associated with superficial peace deals. According to the Ukrainian leader, an 'imitated' peace would serve only to embolden Russia in its territorial pursuits.

Zelenskiy's comments highlight the complex dynamics at play in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, where geopolitical strategies intertwine with urgent humanitarian concerns. The discourse underscores the urgency of seeking a lasting and genuine resolution to prevent further escalation.

