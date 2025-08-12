Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns Against Imitated Peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned that a false peace with Russia would not be sustainable, suggesting it could lead to further territorial ambitions by Russian forces. His comments followed discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing the risks of superficial peace agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:07 IST
Zelenskiy Warns Against Imitated Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stern warning about the consequences of an insincere peace agreement in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking on Tuesday, Zelenskiy emphasized that such an agreement would likely be short-lived and could provoke further aggression, resulting in the loss of more Ukrainian territory.

His statement came after a conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during which Zelenskiy underscored the risks associated with superficial peace deals. According to the Ukrainian leader, an 'imitated' peace would serve only to embolden Russia in its territorial pursuits.

Zelenskiy's comments highlight the complex dynamics at play in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, where geopolitical strategies intertwine with urgent humanitarian concerns. The discourse underscores the urgency of seeking a lasting and genuine resolution to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025