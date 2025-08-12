Left Menu

Modi and Mirziyoyev Strengthen Indo-Uzbek Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a phone call to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, health, and technology. They reassured commitment to their strategic partnership and exchanged views on global issues. The discussion highlighted their resolve to fortify India-Central Asia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:42 IST
Modi and Mirziyoyev Strengthen Indo-Uzbek Ties
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday, concentrating on enhancing bilateral cooperation across trade, connectivity, health, and technology sectors.

Describing the interaction as fruitful, Modi expressed optimism about the progress in key cooperative areas and reaffirmed the shared resolve to advance the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.

Initiated by the Uzbek side, the dialogue occurred ahead of a notable summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at discussing the Ukraine conflict. The discussions underscored their mutual commitment to strengthening ties between India and Central Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025