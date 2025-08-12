Modi and Mirziyoyev Strengthen Indo-Uzbek Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a phone call to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, health, and technology. They reassured commitment to their strategic partnership and exchanged views on global issues. The discussion highlighted their resolve to fortify India-Central Asia relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday, concentrating on enhancing bilateral cooperation across trade, connectivity, health, and technology sectors.
Describing the interaction as fruitful, Modi expressed optimism about the progress in key cooperative areas and reaffirmed the shared resolve to advance the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.
Initiated by the Uzbek side, the dialogue occurred ahead of a notable summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at discussing the Ukraine conflict. The discussions underscored their mutual commitment to strengthening ties between India and Central Asia.
