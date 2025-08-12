The Arctic Summit: Negotiating Peace in Ukraine's War Zone
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska to discuss a potential peace deal for Ukraine. The summit raises European concerns about potential territorial concessions and the impact on Ukraine's NATO aspirations. Analysts speculate on possible outcomes and European responses.
In an unprecedented summit scheduled for Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska to potentially carve out a peace deal for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The summit, which has attracted global attention, also has European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing apprehension over the possibility of unfavorable terms, including territorial concessions that could undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.
As Trump and Putin gear up for discussions, analysts are divided over possible outcomes, with debates on whether the summit will lead to a historic agreement or further geopolitical tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
