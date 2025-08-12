The Arctic Summit: Negotiating Peace in Ukraine's War Zone

In an unprecedented summit scheduled for Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska to potentially carve out a peace deal for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The summit, which has attracted global attention, also has European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressing apprehension over the possibility of unfavorable terms, including territorial concessions that could undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

As Trump and Putin gear up for discussions, analysts are divided over possible outcomes, with debates on whether the summit will lead to a historic agreement or further geopolitical tension.

