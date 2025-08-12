Left Menu

Orban's Controversial Remarks: Russia's Victory in Ukraine

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban claims Russia won the Ukraine war while criticizing EU's stance and military aid. Ahead of a significant US-Russia summit, Orban opposes Ukraine's EU membership, arguing it harms Hungary's economy, and criticizes Europe's missed negotiation chances with Russia under Biden.

Updated: 12-08-2025 22:05 IST
In a controversial statement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proclaimed Russia as the victor in the Ukraine conflict, sparking political discourse across Europe. His remarks come ahead of a pivotal meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban, known for his close ties with Russia, has rejected European Union attempts to assist Ukraine militarily and opposed Ukraine's potential EU membership. He argues that such economic decisions could detrimentally impact Hungarian agriculture and economy.

The Hungarian leader criticized European diplomacy, arguing that the EU missed critical negotiation opportunities with Russia during Joe Biden's presidency, leaving Europe vulnerable and sidelined in decision-making. Orban reiterated that without a seat at the negotiating table, Europe risks being inconsequential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

