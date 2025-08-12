Orban's Controversial Remarks: Russia's Victory in Ukraine

In a controversial statement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proclaimed Russia as the victor in the Ukraine conflict, sparking political discourse across Europe. His remarks come ahead of a pivotal meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban, known for his close ties with Russia, has rejected European Union attempts to assist Ukraine militarily and opposed Ukraine's potential EU membership. He argues that such economic decisions could detrimentally impact Hungarian agriculture and economy.

The Hungarian leader criticized European diplomacy, arguing that the EU missed critical negotiation opportunities with Russia during Joe Biden's presidency, leaving Europe vulnerable and sidelined in decision-making. Orban reiterated that without a seat at the negotiating table, Europe risks being inconsequential.

