Political Tensions in Raigad: Guardian Minister Battle

Bharat Gogawale, a Shiv Sena minister, skipped a Maharashtra cabinet meeting, as the government declared NCP minister Aditi Tatkare will hoist the flag in Raigad on Independence Day. Gogawale clarified his absence was due to personal work in New Delhi, not discontent with the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:14 IST
Tensions in Raigad district escalated as Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale missed a Maharashtra cabinet meeting following the government's announcement. The decision named NCP minister Aditi Tatkare as the official to hoist the national flag on August 15, prompting questions about Gogawale's absence.

Gogawale explained his absence was not due to dissatisfaction with the decision but rather personal commitments in New Delhi. He emphasized that senior government officials made the call, indicating no personal grievances against Tatkare's flag-hoisting role.

The political rivalry between Gogawale and Tatkare remains intense as both vie for the position of guardian minister of Raigad. Tatkare's earlier appointment faced opposition, placing the district in a politically charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

