The United States maintains strong relationships with both India and Pakistan, according to the US State Department, which highlighted the commitment of American diplomats to both nations during a recent briefing. This dual engagement is deemed essential for regional and global stability, promoting a future filled with mutual benefits.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that the US was actively engaged with both countries during a recent briefing. She downplayed any notion of preferential treatment following meetings between US and Pakistani officials, asserting that the country's diplomatic mission aims at brokering peace and reducing tensions.

In discussing past conflicts between India and Pakistan, Bruce cited successful American intervention through high-level talks involving Vice President J D Vance, President Trump, and other top officials. Furthermore, she noted recent peace agreements, underscoring the impact of US diplomacy in resolving international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)