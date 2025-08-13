Diplomatic Balancing Act: US Relations with India and Pakistan
The US State Department emphasizes its 'good' relations with India and Pakistan, underlining the commitment of US diplomats to both nations. Despite recent tensions, US diplomatic efforts have aided in de-escalating conflicts, promoting regional stability. The US continues to focus on maintaining peace and forging beneficial relations globally.
The United States maintains strong relationships with both India and Pakistan, according to the US State Department, which highlighted the commitment of American diplomats to both nations during a recent briefing. This dual engagement is deemed essential for regional and global stability, promoting a future filled with mutual benefits.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that the US was actively engaged with both countries during a recent briefing. She downplayed any notion of preferential treatment following meetings between US and Pakistani officials, asserting that the country's diplomatic mission aims at brokering peace and reducing tensions.
In discussing past conflicts between India and Pakistan, Bruce cited successful American intervention through high-level talks involving Vice President J D Vance, President Trump, and other top officials. Furthermore, she noted recent peace agreements, underscoring the impact of US diplomacy in resolving international conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Pakistan
- diplomacy
- relations
- Tammy Bruce
- conflict resolution
- Trump
- peace
- State Department
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Marks a New Chapter in Thai and Cambodian Relations
China's Youth Diplomacy: A New Chapter in Australia-China Relations
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi over US-India Relations and Military Strategy
Trump's Tariff Tango: U.S.-India Trade Relations Under Pressure
Farewell to Lord Meghnad Desai: A Pillar of India-UK Relations