Zelenskiy's Berlin Visit: European Unity Against Alaskan Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Berlin to join German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a video call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting aims to serve as a European counterweight to Trump's upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. European and NATO leaders will also participate.

Updated: 13-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin this Wednesday. His trip aims to participate in a crucial video call alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a government source speaking to Reuters.

First reported by the Bild newspaper, the visit aligns with Merz's ongoing diplomatic efforts in preparation for Trump's impending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The discussions in Berlin will feature leaders from Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, the European Union, and NATO.

This meeting marks an essential strategic move for Ukraine, which seeks to establish a European counterbalance to the Alaskan summit. Zelenskiy and his allies intend to emphasize the dangers of compromising Kyiv's interests for the sake of a ceasefire.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

