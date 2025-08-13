Zelenskiy's Berlin Visit: European Unity Against Alaskan Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin this Wednesday. His trip aims to participate in a crucial video call alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a government source speaking to Reuters.

First reported by the Bild newspaper, the visit aligns with Merz's ongoing diplomatic efforts in preparation for Trump's impending summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The discussions in Berlin will feature leaders from Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, the European Union, and NATO.

This meeting marks an essential strategic move for Ukraine, which seeks to establish a European counterbalance to the Alaskan summit. Zelenskiy and his allies intend to emphasize the dangers of compromising Kyiv's interests for the sake of a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)