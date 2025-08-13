Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Merz and Zelenskiy Prepare for Press Statements

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a joint press briefing in Berlin on a pivotal day of discussions involving Western leaders, setting the stage for the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska.

Updated: 13-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:33 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are set to address the media in Berlin, as part of crucial diplomatic discussions.

The two leaders' press statements, expected at around 1400 GMT, are a significant element in the ongoing dialogue amongst Western powers.

Their meeting occurs ahead of a scheduled summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the geopolitical importance of these discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

