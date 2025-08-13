Scandal Unravels: Ex-Presidential Couple in South Korea Jailed Simultaneously
Kim Keon Hee, wife of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been arrested over bribery, stock manipulation, and other charges. This marks the first time a former presidential couple in South Korea has been jailed simultaneously. Investigations target alleged corruption and political influence activities involving the couple.
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was taken into custody by authorities as she faces charges of bribery, stock manipulation, and interfering in candidate selection processes. Her arrest comes as part of intensified investigations into alleged misconduct during Yoon's presidency.
The Seoul Central District Court justified the arrest on the grounds of evidence destruction risk, reflecting the serious weight of the allegations against her. Kim's detainment underscores a landmark case, as this is the first instance of a former presidential couple being incarcerated simultaneously in South Korea.
Investigations led by Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki dive deep into allegations involving Kim's influence on political nominations and possible participation in a stock price manipulation scheme. The high-profile case runs parallel to other legal actions targeting Yoon, who faces charges related to his brief imposition of martial law during his presidency.
