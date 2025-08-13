High-Stakes Diplomacy: Europe's Leaders in Crucial Talks Ahead of Trump's Summit with Putin

European and Ukrainian leaders will discuss critical issues with U.S. President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday. This meeting precedes Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at securing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The upcoming summit marks the first since 2021 between U.S. and Russian leaders, signaling a significant diplomatic shift. Trump expresses optimism in making progress, although both Ukraine and Russia need to agree on land cession, as Russian forces currently hold a significant portion of Ukrainian territory.

Uncertainty looms over the outcome of the summit, with European officials fearing that the U.S. and Russia may reach a consensus detrimental to Ukraine and European security. European unity and participation are deemed essential to prevent unfavorable concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)