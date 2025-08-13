Left Menu

Club Clash: Rajiv Pratap Rudy's Victory in Bitterly Fought Election

In a closely contested election at the Constitution Club of India, Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious, maintaining his over 25-year influence. The poll saw significant political interest, with heavyweights like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi participating, highlighting an unusual political battle within the BJP, drawing interest across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:42 IST
Club Clash: Rajiv Pratap Rudy's Victory in Bitterly Fought Election
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiercely contested election, Rajiv Pratap Rudy sustained his dominance over the Constitution Club of India, holding off BJP counterpart Sanjeev Balyan. The election garnered high-profile votes from figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, marking a significant political event within the BJP.

Rudy gained 391 votes to Balyan's 291 for the crucial Secretary (Administration) position. While Rudy's win was widely celebrated, the unique cross-party interest in the election suggested unusual battle lines within the political sphere. Traditionally a low-key affair, the election turned into a social media sensation as political heavyweights vied to influence the club's future.

Despite the fierce rivalry, the candidates avoided controversial campaign tactics often seen in competitive elections. Rudy's roots in Bihar and personal engagements played a notable role in his victory. In contrast, Balyan, a Jat leader from UP, sought to reinvent the club's focus, which received mixed reactions from the voting members.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025