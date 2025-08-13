Club Clash: Rajiv Pratap Rudy's Victory in Bitterly Fought Election
In a closely contested election at the Constitution Club of India, Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious, maintaining his over 25-year influence. The poll saw significant political interest, with heavyweights like Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi participating, highlighting an unusual political battle within the BJP, drawing interest across party lines.
In a fiercely contested election, Rajiv Pratap Rudy sustained his dominance over the Constitution Club of India, holding off BJP counterpart Sanjeev Balyan. The election garnered high-profile votes from figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, marking a significant political event within the BJP.
Rudy gained 391 votes to Balyan's 291 for the crucial Secretary (Administration) position. While Rudy's win was widely celebrated, the unique cross-party interest in the election suggested unusual battle lines within the political sphere. Traditionally a low-key affair, the election turned into a social media sensation as political heavyweights vied to influence the club's future.
Despite the fierce rivalry, the candidates avoided controversial campaign tactics often seen in competitive elections. Rudy's roots in Bihar and personal engagements played a notable role in his victory. In contrast, Balyan, a Jat leader from UP, sought to reinvent the club's focus, which received mixed reactions from the voting members.
