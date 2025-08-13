Jagan Mohan Reddy Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Andhra Pradesh Voting Anomalies

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ignoring severe electoral discrepancies in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 general elections.

In a press conference, Reddy claimed that 48 lakh votes were involved in these anomalies, accounting for 12.5 percent of the state's votes, alleging silent complicity from Gandhi.

Reddy criticized both Congress and TDP leaders for their alleged involvement in the political irregularities and called for an official investigation by the Election Commission.