Jagan Mohan Reddy Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Andhra Pradesh Voting Anomalies
Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu of electoral misconduct in Andhra Pradesh. Alleging significant voting anomalies accounting for 12.5% of the state's votes, Reddy claimed political silence is due to secretive collaborations between opposition leaders.
YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ignoring severe electoral discrepancies in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 general elections.
In a press conference, Reddy claimed that 48 lakh votes were involved in these anomalies, accounting for 12.5 percent of the state's votes, alleging silent complicity from Gandhi.
Reddy criticized both Congress and TDP leaders for their alleged involvement in the political irregularities and called for an official investigation by the Election Commission.
