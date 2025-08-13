Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Andhra Pradesh Voting Anomalies

Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu of electoral misconduct in Andhra Pradesh. Alleging significant voting anomalies accounting for 12.5% of the state's votes, Reddy claimed political silence is due to secretive collaborations between opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:46 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Andhra Pradesh Voting Anomalies
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ignoring severe electoral discrepancies in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 general elections.

In a press conference, Reddy claimed that 48 lakh votes were involved in these anomalies, accounting for 12.5 percent of the state's votes, alleging silent complicity from Gandhi.

Reddy criticized both Congress and TDP leaders for their alleged involvement in the political irregularities and called for an official investigation by the Election Commission.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025